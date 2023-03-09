Ice Melt Contest gives participants a chance to win thousands of dollars as part of annual Rotary Club of Summit County contest on Dillon Reservoir
The Rotary Club of Summit County has launched its 37th annual Ice Melt Contest to raise funds for communities in need at a local and regional level.
For those not familiar with the contest, contestants submit a guess from when the device will drop into the icy, cold water of the Dillon Reservoir. The ice melt device was placed on the surface of the reservoir on Tuesday, March 7. There is a clock attached to the device that is designed to turn over once the ice around the device melts.
Tickets for guesses cost $5 for an entry, $20 for five entries and $100 for 30 entries. Each ticket purchased is an opportunity to guess the day, hour, minute and second when the clock will stop once it hits the water.
The person with the guess that is the closest to the stopped time will win $4,000 with the second and third place prizes receiving $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.
The contest will close on Monday, April 17, and tickets can be purchased in-person at any Alpine Bank branch in Summit County or online at DillonIceMelt.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.