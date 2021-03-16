Ice melt device placed on Dillon Reservoir for annual fundraiser
The Rotary Club of Summit County has launched its ice melt device onto Dillon Reservoir for its annual fundraiser. People can purchase entries into the contest to guess when the reservoir will thaw and the device will hit the water.
Tickets are $5 per guess and people can win up to $4,000. All proceeds will go toward a community collaboration with Building Hope Summit County, according to a news release.
All guesses must be received by April 19 or before the device drops into the water, whichever happens first. Purchase tickets at DillonIceMelt.com.
