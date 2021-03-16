Ice melt device placed on Dillon Reservoir for annual fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Summit County has launched its ice melt device onto Dillon Reservoir. People can purchase $5 tickets to guess when the ice will thaw in hopes of winning up to $4,000 in the club’s annual fundraiser.

Photo from The Rotary Club of Summit County

Tickets are $5 per guess and people can win up to $4,000. All proceeds will go toward a community collaboration with Building Hope Summit County, according to a news release.

All guesses must be received by April 19 or before the device drops into the water, whichever happens first. Purchase tickets at DillonIceMelt.com .