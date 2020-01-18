Ice skate under the stars at North Pond Park in Silverthorne

Guests must bring their own skates, or they can slide around on their boots for Silverthorne’s twilight skate at North Pond Park.

Courtesy town of Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — Wear extra layers Sunday, Jan. 19, for Silverthorne’s twilight skate at North Pond Park. Participants are encouraged to wear glowing items or use the ones provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests must bring their own skates, or they can slide around on their boots. Since it will be dark, headlamps or flashlights are highly recommended. Natural ice conditions exist.

After fun on the ice, head to the fire pit to enjoy a warm bowl of chili and dessert.

The event is free and lasts from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at North Pond Park, 100 Hamilton Creek Road, Silverthorne.