If Amazon cares about housing, Denver’s unlikely to land HQ2 but we’re close

If it were up to housing experts to pick Amazon's second headquarters location, Denver wouldn't be it.

But the Mile High City would come very close. Fourth-place close, albeit in a three-way tie, according to a new report by real estate site Zillow and researcher Pulsenomics that explored housing in the 20 places Amazon picked as HQ2 finalists.

Researchers asked 105 housing economists and professors which city or region was most likely and least likely to be Amazon's HQ2.

Six picked Denver as most likely. And no one felt Denver, which has a Zillow median home value of $384,300, was the least likely city. Denver has the ninth highest median home value of the 20 finalists. Zillow added that economists also liked Denver because it's "relatively affordable," and "it's a boom town and (a) younger generation loves it" and "Pot is legal."

