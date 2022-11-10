If you’re a Summit County restaurant preparing Thanksgiving meals, tell the Summit Daily News

A community Thanksgiving dinner is served at the Silverthorne Pavilion in Silverthorne, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily archive

Calling all Summit County restaurants and caterers: The Summit Daily News is compiling a list of businesses that are preparing Thanksgiving dinners for a story that will be published online and in the print issue on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The story will be a guide for locals and visitors who wish to skip the hassle of making a Thanksgiving meal and instead place an order with a local business. The story will be similar to one published in 2020 that includes the name of the business, what kind of food the business is offering in terms of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, prices, how to place an order, the deadline to place an order and business information including the business phone number, website and physical location.

To submit your response, fill out our survey at Bit.ly/SDThanksgivingMeals by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Late responses will be accepted but may not make it in the print article that will be published on Thursday, Nov. 17. For questions, please email Summit Daily’s digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com.