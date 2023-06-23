iFurnish wins Best Home Goods for Best of Summit 2022

iFurnish is a family-run business that's owned and operated by the Pestellos. A.J. Pestello, from left, Vinny Pestello, Tino Pestello and Isabella Pestello all stand behind Tony and Kelly Pestello.

J. Frasse Photography/Courtesy photo

Tony Pestello grew up in the furniture business, so when he moved from Minnesota to Summit County, it was felt natural for him to open up a furniture store with his wife, Kelly.

He can recall working at his family’s store — which still operates today — when he was 12 years old, spending time in the warehouse and sweeping the floors. Today, Tony and his wife own iFurnish, a local furniture store that now has showrooms in Frisco, Steamboat Springs and Kremmling.

When the Pestellos opened their first showroom in Frisco in 2005, they decided to hone in on space-saving furniture to accommodate small living quarters like condos and townhomes. Then called More Space Place, the store sold products like Murphy beds, futons, sleeper sofas and the like.

Eventually, Tony noticed there was room for growth in the local furniture industry. The couple’s opportunity to expand came with the 2008 financial crisis.

“When the Great Recession hit … the building that we’re currently in — right next door here — there were a bunch of businesses here that all went out of business,” Tony said.

As those businesses closed up shop, the Pestellos continued to expand and take over the spaces one by one. Today, their Frisco showroom is a 12,000-square-foot facility that features a full line of furniture, meaning customers are able to furnish their entire home through the store.

“Kelly and I wanted to have an affordable, fashionable option in Summit County so you didn’t have to drive to Denver,” Tony said.

The store officially became known as iFurnish in 2010. It sells all types of furniture that can meet the needs of both locals and second-home owners.

“If you want to buy a big sectional for your family room, we have that,” Tony said. “We still have some small-space stuff, like for the condos and things. You have to, right? But we just have everything now, so we’re not just pigeonholed into small-space stuff. We can furnish a $5 million dollar house or a $500,000 condo.”

The Summit County showroom is located at 725 Ten Mile Drive in Frisco. The showroom is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The showroom is closed on Sundays. For more information, visit iFurnishCo.com.