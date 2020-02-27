Ikon Base pass sees increased price for Jackson Hole and Aspen Snowmass access, extended blackout dates

Skiers enjoy the groomers on the opening day of 2018-19 season Nov. 16 at Copper Mountain Resort.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information about pass pricing.

FRISCO — Alterra Mountain Co. has released pricing and access for its 2020-21 Ikon season passes, which will be available for purchase beginning March 5.

The Ikon Base pass will have reduced access and additional blackout dates for next season, and pass prices were increased across the board.

For Ikon Base passholders, Aspen Snowmass and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort now will require an add-on for access. This season’s base pass offered up to five days at each destination, but in 2020-21, passholders will have to cough up an extra $150 to keep that perk.

Alterra spokeswoman Kristin Rust said the change in access on the Ikon Base pass was a result of feedback from the resorts.

“It was really just listening to our partners and looking at different factors of it,” Rust said. “It’s about keeping the value of the product while maintaining the guest experience.”

Jackson Hole spokeswoman Anna Cole said the Wyoming ski area is not a large resort and that there is limited base area capacity.

“We’re constantly monitoring our business modeling, and we feel that moving forward with this (change in access) will help us achieve that high-quality experience,” Cole said.

Aspen Snowmass spokesman Jeff Hanle said Aspen’s four ski areas have seen an increase in visitors on the mountain since the launch of the Ikon Pass in winter 2018-19. In particular, the resorts saw a lot of weekend visitors from the Front Range.

“We’ve been extremely happy with the Ikon Pass, but with the growth of the pass, we need to look at the future,” Hanle said

Hanle added that while the crowds have not necessarily become unmanageable, resort officials are concerned that an increase in skiers and snowboarders is unsustainable for the mountain. He said the hope is that the additional $150 cost will spread visitors out over the week.

“We want to keep evolving and managing what we’re doing,” Hanle said.

The Ikon Base pass also is adding two blackout dates over the New Year’s holiday. The pass will be blacked out from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2. This season’s blackout ended Dec. 31. The base pass also is blacked out over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day holiday weekends, the same as this year.

Rust said the additional blackout dates are because of how the holidays fall on the calendar: Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are both on a Friday. She explained that extending the blackout dates to Jan. 2 better covers the holiday period.

For Ikon Pass holders, access in Colorado remains the same, including unlimited days at Copper Mountain Resort and seven days at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County. Early pass prices increased more than 5% for adults, going from $949 to $999. The pass for children ages 4 and younger more than quadrupled in price, going from $49 this season to $209 next season. There are no blackout dates.

Ikon Base pass prices increased nearly 8% for adults, going from $649 to $699, and the cost of a pass for the youngest skiers more than tripled. In Summit County, the pass includes access to Copper and five days at A-Basin.

New this year, Ikon will offer a “session pass” that includes a total of four days with access to 30 resorts, including A-Basin. That pass is priced at $399 for adults and has the same blackout dates as the base pass.

Ikon offers an interest-free payment plan for passes reserved by April 22 with a $199 deposit. The remaining balance then will be billed monthly from June through September.

Passes can be purchased at IkonPass.com.