Ikon Pass announces early season price extension for 2020-21

The Ikon Pass has announced an extension to early season prices for 2020-21 season passes. The promotion has been extended to June 16 with prices going up June 17. To address lost value of 2019-20 season passes, renewal discounts have been doubled, giving 2019-20 passholders up to $200 off a 2020-21 pass.

The Ikon Pass is also offering Adventure Assurance to those who purchase 2020-21 passes, which allows 2020-21 passholders to defer next season’s pass to the 2021-22 season for any reason. Alterra Mountain Co. has not made deferment or refund options available to 2019-20 season passholders.

Payment plans are available for 2020-21 passes, which includes four payments with $199 down. This option is available through July 31. Passes currently available include the Ikon Pass, the Ikon Base pass, the Ikon Base pass with access to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Aspen Snowmass, and the Ikon Session four-day pass.