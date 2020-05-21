Ikon Pass announces early season price extension for 2020-21
The Ikon Pass has announced an extension to early season prices for 2020-21 season passes. The promotion has been extended to June 16 with prices going up June 17. To address lost value of 2019-20 season passes, renewal discounts have been doubled, giving 2019-20 passholders up to $200 off a 2020-21 pass.
The Ikon Pass is also offering Adventure Assurance to those who purchase 2020-21 passes, which allows 2020-21 passholders to defer next season’s pass to the 2021-22 season for any reason. Alterra Mountain Co. has not made deferment or refund options available to 2019-20 season passholders.
Payment plans are available for 2020-21 passes, which includes four payments with $199 down. This option is available through July 31. Passes currently available include the Ikon Pass, the Ikon Base pass, the Ikon Base pass with access to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Aspen Snowmass, and the Ikon Session four-day pass.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User