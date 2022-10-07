Ikon Pass holders will get court-ordered compensation for pandemic ski resort closures
The amount of credit depends on how many times season pass-holders hit the slopes
The Denver Post
Skiers and snowboarders who had Ikon Passes when the ski industry was shut down by the pandemic are receiving compensation offers after the resolution of a class-action lawsuit.
Emails went out this week to those who lost a chunk of the season when Gov. Jared Polis shut down the Colorado ski industry on March 15, 2020, due to COVID-19.
In August, Denver-based Alterra Mountain Company agreed to pay more than $17 million in pass credits as a settlement of the lawsuit. A third party based in Philadelphia, Angeion Group, is managing distribution of the settlement.
“It has been turned over to this Angeion Group, who handles the logistical (details) of the settlement,” said Kristin Rust, spokeswoman for Alterra Mountain Company. “They are the settlement administrator. We don’t have anything to do with it. Passholders need to contact Angeion.”
The amount of credit available to pass holders will depend on how much they used their season passes during the 2019-20 season. Those who skied on their Ikon Pass only once that season will be entitled to a $150 credit. Those who skied twice will receive a $125 credit, and so on: three times, $100; four times, $50; five or six days, $25; seven or more days, $10.
Read more at DenverPost.com.
