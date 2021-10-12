Ikon Pass prices set to increase at the end of the week

On Friday, Oct. 15, Ikon Pass prices for the 2021-22 ski and ride season will increase by $100, and renewal discounts and child savings will end, according to information on the pass website .

Currently priced at $1,049 for adults , the Ikon Pass offers unlimited, unrestricted access to 15 resorts in North America, including Copper Mountain Resort in Summit County in addition to Winter Park, Steamboat and Eldora Mountain Resort elsewhere in Colorado. Passholders can visit 31 other destinations for up to seven days, including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County, as well as Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Aspen Snowmass. The Ikon Pass renewal price is $999.

The Ikon Base Pass, priced at $779 for adults, offers unlimited, restricted access to 13 resorts, including Copper, Winter Park and Eldora, as well as five days total at A-Basin and Steamboat. The renewal price for the Ikon Base Pass is $739. An additional $150 adds five days of access to Jackson Hole and Aspen Snowmass to the base pass.

For those who don’t plan to ski or ride as much this season, the Ikon Session Pass 4-Day offers four days total at 38 destinations, including A-Basin, Copper, Steamboat and Winter Park. The pass includes blackout days.

Alterra is offering a child pass promotion for the 2021-22 season, allowing individuals to purchase up to two discounted passes for children ages 5-12 with the purchase of an adult Ikon or Ikon Base pass. Child pass discounts are up to $100 per pass.

The Adventure Assurance program allows 2021-22 Ikon Pass holders who do not use their pass prior to Dec. 9 to receive a credit of the purchase price to be used toward a 2022-23 pass. If passes are used but there is a COVID-19-related closure at any North American Ikon Pass destination from Dec. 18 to March 6, passholders will receive a credit toward a 2022-23 pass based on the number of days resorts were closed.

Ski season could start any day now, as A-Basin plans to open “sometime in October.” Copper plans to open Nov. 22.