Ikon pass prices set to increase by $100 on Tuesday, May 1

Pricing on Ikon passes is scheduled to increase $100 on Tuesday, May 1. The Ikon Pass, currently $899 for adults, offers unlimited access to Copper Mountain Resort and 11 other destinations plus limited days at 13 additional resorts in the U.S. and Canada. The Ikon Base pass, currently $599 for adults, also includes unlimited access to Copper, but with some blackout dates. The Ikon Base pass is blacked out during the holidays from Dec. 26 to 31, Jan. 19 to 20 and Feb. 16 to 17. Both passes include a limited number of 25 percent off tickets for friends and family as well as additional resort discounts. For more information and to purchase a pass, go to ikonpass.com.