Winter Ikon Pass prices will increase next Friday, Oct. 14

A snowboarder makes turns at Copper Mountain Resort on opening day Monday, Nov. 22. Copper Mountain Resort is part of the Ikon Pass which is set to increase on Friday, Oct. 14.

Curtis DeVore/Copper Mountain Resort

Skiers and riders have one more week to claim fall pricing for a 2022-23 winter season Ikon Pass. Prices will increase Friday, Oct. 14.

Potential buyers can obtain an adult pass for $269. It will allow riders to explore more than 50 destinations, including seven new destinations for the 2022-23 season.

Ikon Pass is also now offering nine destinations in Canada and five in Europe. Exclusive member benefits include Ikon Pass first tracks, Ikon Pass travel and adventure assurance.

For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, visit IkonPass.com.