Winter Ikon Pass prices will increase next Friday, Oct. 14
Skiers and riders have one more week to claim fall pricing for a 2022-23 winter season Ikon Pass. Prices will increase Friday, Oct. 14.
Potential buyers can obtain an adult pass for $269. It will allow riders to explore more than 50 destinations, including seven new destinations for the 2022-23 season.
Ikon Pass is also now offering nine destinations in Canada and five in Europe. Exclusive member benefits include Ikon Pass first tracks, Ikon Pass travel and adventure assurance.
For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, visit IkonPass.com.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.