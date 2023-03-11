Ikon Passes set to go on sale for the 2023-24 season on March 16

A snowboarder shreds at Copper Mountain Resort on Jan. 18, 2023. Copper is included on all Ikon Pass options and passes will officially go on sale for the 2023-24 season on Thursday, March 16.

Copper Mountain/Courtesy photo

On Thursday, March 9, Alterra Mountain Company announced that Ikon Passes for the 2023-24 ski and rides season will officially go on sale on Thursday, March 16.

Current and new pass holders are invited to join the Ikon Pass community at its lowest rate of the season and take advantage of all the early season offers such as renewal discounts, buy now ride now spring skiing, and 0% interest payment plans.

Offering unlimited access to 15 resorts with no blackout dates, the Ikon Pass is starting at a price of $1,159 and includes unlimited access to Colorado resorts like Copper Mountain, Steamboat, Eldora Mountain Resort and Winter Park.

The Ikon Pass also provides up to seven days each at 39 other resorts including Aspen Snowmass and Arapahoe Basin.

The Ikon Base Pass is starting at $829 for an adult pass and offers unlimited access at 14 resorts. Similar to the Ikon Pass, the Ikon Base Pass will give pass holders up to five days each at select resorts such as A-Basin and Steamboat.

Copper, Winter Park and Eldora Mountain Resort are all under the unlimited access window with the Ikon Base Pass.

Starting at $259, the Ikon Session Pass offers two-, three- and four-day access to 39 global Ikon Pass destinations, with some blackout dates. Each day can be used across multiple destinations or pass holders can use all days at a favorite mountain.

Destinations in Colorado include, Copper, A-Basin, Steamboat, Winter Park and Eldora Mountain Resort.

The session pass starts at $259 for a two-day adult pass and increases to $369 for three days and $439 for four days.

For more information on Ikon Pass benefits or to purchase a pass on March 16, visit IkonPass.com.