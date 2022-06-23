Impaired driver strikes police motorcycle, tow truck causing injuries, police say

An impaired driver crossed three lanes of traffic and collided with a Colorado State Patrol motorcycle and a tow truck on Interstate 25 around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol reported.

The driver and passenger sustained moderate to severe injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol motorcycle and tow truck were parked near an earlier crash on the right shoulder with their emergency lights activated, according to a press release from the Colorado State Patrol. A southbound Ford pickup traveled from the left lane, across the middle lane and onto the shoulder where it struck the motorcycle and tow truck, the press release stated.

The patrolman who drove the motorcycle was behind the guardrail at the time of the crash, and the tow truck driver was between the guardrail and his truck, the press release stated. Debris from the crash struck both, and they suffered minor injuries.

The motorcycle was thrown across all lanes of traffic into the center median, where it caught fire and was destroyed, Colorado State Patrol reported.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck, both from Greeley, were transported to Penrose Hospital, according to the press release. Colorado State Patrol reported the driver had been arrested for driving under the influence.

Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to be wary of parked emergency vehicles, and to move over and slow down.