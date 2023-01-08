Imperial SuperChair is now running at Breckenridge Ski Resort, meaning all of its lifts are operating for the ski season

Breckenridge Ski Resort's Imperial SuperChair is now open for the season, meaning all of the resorts are in operation.

Alex Garcia/Breckenridge Ski Resort

It’s official: All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s lifts are now open for the season.

In an Instagram post , the resort announced that its Imperial SuperChair, North America’s highest chairlift, opened this week. The lift serves expert terrain only, such as access to the Imperial Bowl, George’s Thumb, plus hike-to terrain such as 9 Lives, Easy Street and Whale’s Tail, according to the resort’s website. Information on whether those runs are open is available at Breckenridge.com .

As of Saturday morning, Jan. 7, the resort was reporting 3 inches of fresh snow in the past 24 hours and 12 inches in the past seven days. So far this season, the resort has received 135 inches.

The news of the open lift comes as other resorts announced major terrain openings since the the new year. All ski lifts at Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Keystone Resort were spinning as of Wednesday, Jan. 4.