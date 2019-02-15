In Breckenridge, quality ingredients are served fast and fresh at this popular breakfast and lunch spot

Dunkers (see factbox for menu description)

BreckFast, 1900 Airport Rd., Breckenridge, 970-453-1475 www.breckfastcolorado.com

Grabbing a quick bite to eat shouldn’t necessitate something pre-made with junky ingredients. If done right, food on the go can be fresh, made-to-order and delicious.

That was the vision that the founders of BreckFast, a breakfast and lunch fast-casual concept in Breckenridge, had when they opened in November of 2017. They thought about the dining options in Breckenridge and felt there was a need for a quick-service experience that offered gourmet, homemade eats.

The Quandary (see factbox for menu description).

Co-founder Larry Zimmerman says he and partner Chris Hunsicker, who previously worked as an executive chef at Keystone Resort, created BreckFast to meet the needs of a town that is often on the go but demands quality.

“We care about what we serve people,” Zimmerman says. “We want to make sure we’re different from any other fast-casual dining experience anywhere.”

The grub

Breakfast burritos are loaded to the gills, and you can even get them in small or large sizes (a small is just $4.99). The Main Street burrito is a classic combination of sausage, bacon, egg, cheese, avocado, hash browns and bell peppers, while the Park Avenue offers a tasty vegan alternative with loads of fresh vegetables, hummus and vegan “meat.”

BreckFast started out serving breakfast, but they’re now serving lunch after 11:30 a.m. (don’t worry, you can get breakfast all day). From traditional breakfast meat, egg and cheese sandwiches on homemade biscuits, to bagel sandwiches to burritos, most of the items are handheld and can be eaten on the go.

The chef has created some breakfast twists that mix things up, too, such as the popular Golden Nugget which features bacon and syrup-infused waffles placed around buttermilk fried chicken and topped with cheese. The Hoosier is huevos rancheros built for people trying to catch first chair — fried egg, chorizo, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream served as a sandwich on an onion bagel.

On the lunch side, they’re doing sandwiches on Texas toast like truffled grilled cheese or pulled pork and mac-n-cheese. For something totally outside the box, try the pot roast burrito with gravy and tater tots or the cheesesteak burrito.

“We serve organic, Colorado-sourced ingredients, and everything is fresh and made-to-order in under 10 minutes,” Zimmerman says.











Fast without compromising quality

The customer response confirms that BreckFast’s attention to quality is noticed and appreciated. On Yelp, where BreckFast holds the highest possible 5-star rating, customers are raving about the menu options, food quality, fresh ingredients, cocktails and service.

“We’re one of the highest-rated restaurants in Colorado on Yelp and Google (in terms of star rating),” Zimmerman says. “We’re really proud of that and intend to keep it that way.”

Reviewer highlights include the flexibility of the menu — you can customize anything to your liking — and healthy options such as vegan “meats” (chorizo, bacon or sausage), gluten-free choices and fresh veggies.

“We have a very big prep team and we can customize anything on the menu,” Zimmerman says. “We prep a couple hundred biscuits at a time. All the time, we’re prepping, prepping, prepping. There’s always someone running the grill, the fryer, preparing sandwiches — you name it. We can serve about 600 guests in 4 hours.”

Thanks to the attention to quality, fast doesn’t mean mediocre. BreckFast has built relationships with Colorado farmers and other suppliers to keep the best ingredients rolling in.

In its first year in business, it was a finalist in the Best of Summit awards for best breakfast. And with free parking — BreckFast is located right next to the free lot on Airport Road — fast and delicious is also matched with convenience.

“We’re about 50-50 dine-in vs. takeout,” Zimmerman says. “You can call ahead or jump in line and we’ll get you in and out in 10 minutes, or you can stay awhile and enjoy our full cocktail menu and full bar from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

Menu highlights