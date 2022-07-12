In Colorado, markup on homes with a view second only to California

Homes with a scenic view of nature carry a significant premium in their listing price in Colorado, but homes with great city views are actually discounted outside of Denver.

Homes with scenic views of nature list at an average price of $1.15 million in Colorado, which is second only to California at $1.17 million, according to a study commissioned by American Home Shield, which provides warranties on homes.

The panorama premium for nature versus all home listings runs about 50% higher and isn’t too far from the 44.2% premium commanded nationally. The biggest markups are in Wyoming, at 140%, followed by Texas at 121% and Mississippi at 119%.

In Denver, the nature view premium is 55.3% with the average price at $1.12 million, while in Colorado Springs it is even higher at 56.9% on an average price of $770,191. Aurora homes with nature views have an average list price of $665,655, which represents a premium of 46.3%.

“The more demand and the less abundant a feature is, the higher its premium will be. That being said, the exact location and overall characteristics of a house also play a key role in its market price,” said Juan Carlos Sánchez Albarracín, a senior data analyst with NeoMan, which conducted the study using listings on Zillow.

Read more via The Denver Post .