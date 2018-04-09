In Colorado, new snow falls with time still left to ski it

Following is a list of ski resorts’ anticipated closing dates, along with a rundown of ones that have ceased operations until the 2018-19 ski season.

Colorado's ski resorts are closing for the season, and this weekend marks the last opportunity, at least until next fall, to hit the slopes at Aspen Snowmass, Beaver Creek Resort, Copper Mountain Resort, Steamboat Resort and Vail Ski Resort.

Keystone Resort went out Sunday with the Slush Cup, an end-of-season tradition featuring a panel of judges scoring pond-skimming competitors on distance, style, creativity and water resistance, all for cash prizes.

At the same time, Copper Mountain anticipates closing this Sunday, and the mountain has a full lineup of weekend events, including the Red Bull Slopsoakers with live music from the Mighty Mighty Bosstones on Saturday and the High Fives Retro Shred-A-Thon, a quaffing tournament and more live music from MarchFourth on Sunday. For a full lineup, CopperColorado.com.

Not to be outdone, Breckenridge Ski Resort is scheduled to close the following weekend, on April 22, along with Eldora and Winter Park, while Loveland Ski Resort plans to hold out until May 6, when Funky Johnson will play its final shebang.

Boasting the longest ski season in the state, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has set its last day for June 3, almost a full month beyond what any other in-state resort is doing this year.

The late closing date is largely attributed to A-Basin's high altitude.

Overall, the 2017-18 ski season has been a light one in terms of snowfall with the snowpack resting at about two-thirds of the normal. Summit County, which includes Keystone, Breckenridge, A-Basin and Copper Mountain, fared better than many other mountain destinations did, however.

While snowfall has been wanting across the state, many of the resorts that are still running their lifts were pleased to be reporting up to 2 feet or more of new snow from a weekend storm that blanketed the High Country well into Monday morning.

At 8 a.m. Monday, for example, Loveland was reporting 23 inches of new snow over the last 48 hours and 13 inches in the last 24 hours.The snowfall was a boon for resorts that, so far, have been snow-starved much of the season, and others were just as happy to see a fresh round of it.

The ski season is almost over, but "apparently Mother Nature hasn't gotten the memo," states one news release from Vail Resorts, boasting over 25 inches of new snow over 48 hours at Breckenridge, one of the five mountains managed by Vail Resorts in Colorado.

Altogether, Breckenridge has reportedly received 38 inches over the last week, and Copper Mountain wasn't too far behind with 30 inches over the last six days, including 17 inches in the last 48 hours alone, according to the resort.

"Greetings from the snow globe that is currently Copper Mountain," states an email from one of Copper Mountain's spokeswomen, reporting 9 inches of snow overnight Sunday and 14 inches over the last 24 hours as of Monday.