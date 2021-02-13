In Keystone, luxury amenities, residences and a hotel take center stage

First phase reservations for the Kindred at Keystone Resort residences launch in March. The project officially breaks ground in the summer of 2021, with anticipated completion during the 2023-24 winter season.

107-room luxury hotel, managed by Rock Resorts

Three on-site restaurants

Full-service spa

Fitness and wellness center

Private Ski Club (membership included for all Kindred owners)

Pool and hot tubs

Ski valet and storage

Valet parking

Room service

In-room massage

Resort retail

Ski and snowboard rental

Indoor/Outdoor dining for events up to 350 people

Mountain modern decor, high-end finishes Phase One pricing, reservations opening March 2021 1 BR, $750,000 to $1 million-plus

2 BR, $1.4 to $2 million-plus

3 BR, $1.9 to $2.9 million-plus

4 BR, $2.1 to $3.1 million-plus If you’re interested in learning more about Kindred at Keystone Resort or you’d like to reserve a residence during the first phase offering, visit kindredresort.com or stop by the new Kindred sales office in River Run Village, Keystone, CO.

Directly adjacent to the River Run gondola, a beautiful 4.5-acre riverside property awaits its transformation into an amenity-rich enclave that’s expected to revolutionize the luxury lifestyle in Keystone.

Kindred at Keystone Resort will feature 95 premier luxury ski-in/ski-out residences, a high-end hotel, three restaurants, a grand 250-person indoor events venue, spa, ski school and more. From valet parking to slopeside ski concierge to a Private Ski Club with ski-valet service to 24/7 room service, Kindred at Keystone provides residents and guests with the highest level of service so they can kick back and enjoy the magic of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

“This project completes River Run Village,” said Doyle Richmond, co-lead listing broker alongside Hank Wiethake, both with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. “This is the premier location in Keystone. It offers a level of luxury, services, and slopeside ski-in/ ski-out access that does not yet exist at Keystone. It is the capstone project for River Run, bringing Keystone to the highest level of active-family, four-seasons destinations, on par with the world’s finest award-winning resorts.”

Elevating the Keystone experience

From top-of-the-line details and finishes to services that rival deluxe resorts in Aspen, Snowmass, Vail and Beaver Creek, Kindred is the definition of a world-class vision where no detail is overlooked. The modern mountain design is the vision of the same architects that designed the Viceroy at Snowmass which received USA Today’s #1 ranking as the best ski hotel in North America (November 2020).

“Our clientele here in Summit County is really looking for this,” Richmond said. “They’re seeking something at this level, that’s also year-round, and they love the proximity to Denver.”

Residences range from one to four bedrooms, with first phase pricing starting in the mid-$700s to over $3 million (see factbox). LIV Sotheby’s International Realty is releasing the first phase of reservations in March.

Richmond stresses that the Kindred experience is all about the service. Simply step out of your vehicle when you arrive and let the staff take care of everything else.

Year-round resort living

With two championship golf courses, exceptional mountain biking and world renowned skiing, and sailing at nearby Lake Dillon, Keystone Resort is the full package when it comes to Colorado resort living. Kindred is elevating this resort lifestyle by committing to unparalleled service. Residents and guests can arrive with their families and friends without lifting a finger— they won’t even need to walk their bikes or carry their skis to the gondola.

The outdoor recreation in Keystone is arguably some of the most diverse in Colorado. In addition to skiing, downhill mountain biking, golf and sailing, there is also tennis, hiking trails, night skiing, outdoor ice skating on the largest outdoor Zamboni-maintained ice rink in America, award-winning restaurants, endless bike trails and more.

“Go to the top of the mountain for FAC (Friday Afternoon Club), listen to live music, watch the kids play on the slacklines or play horseshoes and watch the sunset over Lake Dillon — it’s a quintessential Colorado experience,” Wiethake said.

In 2019, Vail Resorts completed a massive upgrade of Keystone’s snowmaking capabilities allowing it to be among the first mountains open for skiing each year. And with the U.S. Forest Service’s approval last year of lift-served skiing to Bergman and Erickson Bowls, Keystone Ski Resort is poised for a 550 acre expansion — a rare opportunity these days for Western U.S. ski resorts.

Experts in Keystone real estate

Wiethake and Richmond, both Keystone residents themselves with more than 50 years of combined real estate experience in Summit County, said they’ve put together a team of brokers within Sotheby’s who will showcase everything Keystone has to offer. Wiethake and Richmond did more than $100 million in combined transactions in 2020.

“Collectively, this team has more than 150 years experience selling real estate here in Keystone,” Richmond said.