In Summit County, will the added moisture of winter and spring make for a worse fire season in fall? Officials are in a wait-and-see period.

Officials from Summit Fire & EMS, Summit County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Forest Service are at the scene of a small wildfire that broke out near the Meadow Creek trailhead outside of Frisco on Sunday, July 9.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

Despite conditions that have so far favored a tempered wildfire season this summer, the forecast in Summit County could change heading into the fall.

Environmental officials for Colorado’s High Country are waiting to see how the dryer, hotter weather forecasted for the next week could impact fire risks across various mountain regions. The county’s danger level has remained low following precipitation-heavy months that have led to moisture-saturated plants.

“It’ll be interesting what this summer brings,” said Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi, adding that those same factors “could be a concern for us moving into the fall.”

County officials have already faced their first recreationally-caused wildfire of the season after flames ignited in the early afternoon of July 9 near a hiking trailhead outside Frisco. Bianchi said he believes it was caused by a campfire and mainly consumed downed aspen trees.

The fire, which grew to just under the size of a football field near the Meadow Creek trailhead, was quickly contained by a crew of about 20 that same day.

By Monday, Bianchi said the firefighting personnel was down to eight. Outside of a single engine used to pump in water, the crew was relying on hand tools to scour the ground of the fire’s inner circle and snuff out the remaining flames.

An inner ring, about 3-5 feet wide, was dug to ensure the fire does not jump to live foliage. If all goes well, Bianchi anticipates the fire to be fully out by Thursday.

“It’s still smoldering, and there’s still some hot spots in the interior of the fire,” Bianchi said, adding that current fuel moisture helped quell the fire within less than 24 hours of its ignition.

“That’s a great sign,” he said.

Still, Bianchi and other regional officials are slated to meet Tuesday to discuss the possibility of upping wildfire risk levels across the High Country. Those meetings, usually held weekly, have so far left Summit and other counties with the lowest fire restrictions possible.

Bianchi said while he doesn’t expect that to change this week, fire risks could be bumped to “moderate” the following week.

To make that determination, a number of factors will be considered, including what officials call the energy release component.

A critical tool for understanding a wildfire’s potential, officials examine weather data for the past 25 years to understand what kind of a fire current conditions could produce.

Fires become especially dangerous when the release component approaches the 90th percentile, according to Jeremey Spetter, Bureau of Land Management fuels program manager for the Upper Colorado River.

The 90th percentile means that the weather on a given day is in the top 10% for worst fire conditions over the past 25 years. Anything more than the 90th percentile is “what toggles us to start seriously talking about fire restrictions, to start seriously bringing in additional resources,” Spetter said.

The fire outside Frisco has hovered around the 50th percentile, meaning it was always believed to have been containable, according to Bianchi. Across the Summit County area, the release component has stayed between the 49th and 52nd percentile, Spetter said.

By this time last year, the county found itself near the 90th percentile, he added.

“This time of year, compared to the last two or three years, we are at a lower (release component) and therefore overall in a better place than, say, last summer,” Spetter said.

A U.S. Forest Service-contracted helicopter is pictured after responding to a small wildfire that ignited outside Frisco on Sunday, July 9. Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

In another positive sign, live fuel moistures, which measure how much water a plant is holding onto, are above average for this time of year. Those samples, which include lodgepole pine, douglas fir, oakbrush, mountain shrub, pinion, juniper and sagebrush, are collected bimonthly, Spetter said.

Above-average snow and rainfall, which has led the state to be drought-free for the first time in four years, has engorged plant cells, helping to prevent vegetation from becoming kindling. But there is one exception: conifer trees, which make up some of the most likely fuel for wildfires in the county.

These trees are still coming out of dormancy from the winter and just now beginning to take advantage of the extra moisture in the ground, Spetter said.

While the moisture proved crucial to keeping Sunday’s fire at bay, the heavy foliage could become a threat later in the season if conditions dry up.

For most of the winter and spring, precipitation remained at or above average.

But National Weather Service data shows that over the past 15 days, the county has hovered at 10% of its 30-year-average for precipitation, and rainfall for the second half of June and beginning of July has been around an inch less than normal.

Monsoon season, which usually brings heavy precipitation by mid-July, is expected to be delayed possibly until the end of the month with hot, dry weather predicted for next week.

With a lack of precipitation and abnormal growth, “We would anticipate fire to move around pretty quick and potentially get larger in size than we have seen last year or a year before,” Spetter said.

That’s been the case in Grand Junction, where a recent wildfire near the Utah border burned roughly 70 acres and jumped across Interstate 70, something Spetter called “unusual.”

“It all hinges on monsoons and how the monsoons come in,” Spetter said. “That’s the key.”