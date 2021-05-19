Summit girls lacrosse falls 15-4 at Eagle Valley

Chloe Nicholds cradles possession during the Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team's 14-4 loss to Eagle Valley on May 11 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

The Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team (0-4) took steps forward offensively and defensively in the Tigers’ 15-4 loss at Eagle Valley (2-2) on Tuesday, May 18.

Tigers head coach Samantha Lonsway said she was proud of the Tigers’ effort and execution in the first half, which concluded with a 6-2 Devils lead. That first half showing was anchored by the defensive leadership of junior Avey Riberdy and contributions from senior Kalee Padilla, junior Savannah Frasier, sophomore Logan Reid and freshman Chloe Nicholds.

“Avey stepped up and forced a lot of turnovers,” Lonsway said. “This game, we were actually able to work as a unit, which made it so much easier to prevent goals. When they got the ball in our end, they didn’t score, and our defense did a much better job collapsing and saving goals.”

Summit’s pair of first-half goals came from sophomore Olivia Kerr and senior CJ Novotna, who contributed despite a nagging injury that kept her out for the second half.

“She has experience and she’s definitely an attacker,” Lonsway said. “She knows how to go to the goal.”

Summit also has senior captain Angel LeBaron back in the fold after the attack missed the start of the season. In her first game with her mountain legs back under her, LeBaron provided an aggressive presence at the faceoff X, something the Tigers sorely lacked earlier this season.

“She’s small but mighty, and that helps everyone want to be more aggressive,” Lonsway said. “It changes the feel of the game having her there.”

In the second half, Kerr tacked on another goal while freshman talent Ella Rader scored one herself on an 8-meter shot. Lonsway said the team has been working on its set piece and that Rader’s conversion was reflective of how she can contribute anywhere on the field.

“She started at midfield, then I wanted her more at defense and then attack. She’s able to play any position I need her to,” Lonsway said.

In net, Tigers senior captain goalie Sydney Mullins stopped 15 of 30 Devils shots sent her way.

Summit is next slated to travel to Aspen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to take on a 3-0 Skiers side at the top of the 4A Mountain East League.

“It’s good because the girls will get to bond on the bus, and we’ll see how it goes,” Lonsway said. “We haven’t played Aspen and know nothing about them.”