Incoming multiday rain, storms expected to push smoke from Colorado’s High Country and Front Range

While particulate matter caused by wildfires in Canada is expected to remain moderate to unhealthy into Wednesday, a string of storms headed toward Colorado is expected to bring relief from the haze.

By midday Wednesday, skies across Colorado are expected to clear out as the wind shifts and pushes the smoke toward the northeast. That shift will bring with it ample moisture and heightened probability for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

“A persistent southwest flow will set up across the West with near-daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected, especially across the Great Basin and Northern/Central Rockies,” OpenSnow meteorologist Alan Smith wrote in his blog Monday afternoon.

The more than 100 wildfires that have been burning in Alberta, Canada, may see some relief, too, due to the systems preparing to move across North America.

“An active weather pattern will also take hold across the Western U.S. this week as a consistent southwest flow pattern sets up, with an abundance of moisture and instability resulting in daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Great Basin and Rockies,” Smith wrote.

The pattern of storminess will remain throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to National Weather Service and OpenSnow.com forecasts.

For the latest forecasts, visit Weather.gov/bou/ , and for air quality alerts, visit Colorado.gov/airquality/ .