Incumbent Bob Rankin holds large early lead over Debra Irvine of Breckenridge in GOP primary for SD 8 seat
Post Independent
Incumbent Republican state Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale grabbed the early lead Tuesday night over Senate District 8 primary challenger Debra Irvine of Breckenridge.
With 16,240 votes counted in the seven-county district as of 8:30 p.m., Rankin holds a 55% to 45% advantage over Irvine.
Rankin was the former three-term state representative for Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties from 2013 through 2018. He was appointed to the vacant District 8 Senate seat in January 2019 after he had just been elected to a fourth term in the House, replacing former Sen. Randy Baumgardner, who resigned.
Irvine was a 2014 Republican candidate for the District 61 Colorado House of Representatives seat. She ran unsuccessfully for the same seat in 2012.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User