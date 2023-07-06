Independence Day weekend continues to be a tourism boon for Summit County, but are the pandemic-era highs over?

People walk down Main Street in Frisco on Sunday, July 3, 2022, to enjoy festivities during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Tripp Fay/Summit Daily News archive

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, all signs have pointed towards a major uptick in Summit County tourism.

From a rise in overnight stays to increased traffic on the Interstate 70 corridor, the social and economic ramifications of COVID-19 seem to have altered the mountain resort area’s tourism landscape.

But will it stick?

New data from the Fourth of July weekend, one of the busiest times of the year for county tourism, is bringing mixed messages.

“While it felt like there were a lot of people here, the lodging numbers didn’t show the same as what we saw around town,” said Julie Koster, executive director for Summit Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers. “The numbers we’re seeing are getting to be more in line with pre-pandemic numbers.”

This past weekend, across the more than 4,500 vacation rental properties that Koster’s organization represents, occupancy was down as much as 30% compared with the same time last year.

The town of Breckenridge, typically the economic heart of the county, saw smaller declines, with occupancy down 15% to 20%, Koster said.

The downward trend has held since the beginning of this year, when vacation rental owners reported 6% to 15% less year-over-year revenue for the month of January . That was despite above-average snow and the popular Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Spring break was a similar story, with Koster’s organization reporting visitor spending on lodging as being down by an average of 10% to 12% in March. Occupancy was down almost 29% countywide.

Koster cautions against reading too much into the 2023 numbers, especially compared to the blockbuster years of 2021 and 2022, when demand for rentals skyrocketed.

“We have to realize that the last two years were not normal,” Koster said, adding that there are numerous factors that could be contributing to the slowdown, including a tightening around remote work opportunities, lingering inflation and high interest rates, which affect credit card and car payments.

As vacation rental owners contend with fewer customers, their expenses for staff, supplies and basic operations have also risen with inflation. Many haven’t dramatically hiked their rates for fear of losing any competitive edge according to Koster.

Still, Koster isn’t worried. Instead, she sees this moment more as a leveling out instead of indicating a decline for the area’s vacation rental industry.

Other data shows visitation in the county increased this past holiday weekend over last year.

Between June 30 and July 4, the Breckenridge Tourism Office reported an occupancy rate of 57.8%, up from 53.4% last year, across its property rentals. Its peak day was July 3, which saw a rate of 66%.

The town’s data mainly includes commercial properties, while Koster’s group includes those along with independent homeowners who short-term rent.

Despite the boost, Andrews said the town remains on track to see 2023 lodging numbers that are similar to 2019.

“As a town, we want to find that balance. We want to have visitation to help support our businesses and yet we don’t want to be overcrowding our streets, overcrowding the sidewalks and making it a less pleasant experience for everyone,” Andrews said, adding that this past weekend was still “comfortably busy.”

Outside of the Fourth of July weekend, the town’s visitation numbers appear to be leveling off from the pandemic highs. Between March and mid-April, for example, occupancy was down 7% and visitor spending on lodging was down 4% in Breckenridge.

But a decline in overnight stay also may not correlate to less daily visitation.

Traffic going through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels hit a five-year high between June 30 and July 5 with 277,426 vehicles. In 2019, 263,922 vehicles were counted during the same period.

AAA spokesperson Skyler McKinley, who had anticipated a heavy travel weekend for Colorado’s High Country, said, “The American West rose to the top of the destinations list when it came to the pandemic because people wanted to spread out. They perceived it as much safer than big cities. I think that will have forever changed the travel landscape for Colorado.”