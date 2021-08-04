Independent commission redrawing Colorado’s congressional map pushes its final deadline to Oct. 1
The commission extended a constitutional deadline because of a delay in getting population data from the U.S. Census Bureau
DENVER — The commission overseeing the once-a-decade redrawing of Colorado’s congressional map has given itself an extra month to submit a final plan to the Colorado Supreme Court.
The extension is aimed at giving the commission’s staff time to crunch final population data expected later this month and avoid cutting back public hearings on how the state’s eight districts should be drawn.
Based on a preliminary map, Summit County could move from the 2nd to the 3rd Congressional District, which is represented by Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Garfield County.
Under the extension, the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission will vote to adopt a final map no later than Sept. 28, which would give nonpartisan redistricting staff three days to prepare the materials for submission to the court by Oct. 1. The panel will also hold additional public hearings. Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the deadline and approve a new timeline at a meeting Monday afternoon, Aug. 2.
The decision comes after the Congressional Commission filed a petition last month asking the Supreme Court to extend the deadline to Oct. 28 from Sept. 1, citing an “extraordinary and highly challenging redistricting year” in which final population data from the U.S. Census Bureau used to draw maps will be more than four months late.
