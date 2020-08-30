Indiana-Pennsylvania Connect Road to close to motor traffic due to Indiana Creek Restoration Project
DILLON — The Indiana-Pennsylvania Connect Road, which is south of Breckenridge, will be closed to all motor traffic from Sept. 1-25. According to a release from the White River National Forest Service, the road is closed due to the Indiana Creek Restoration Project as an aquatic organism passage culvert at the Indiana Creek crossing. Vehicles can currently drive through the creek at a ford crossing but the new passage will prevent this, improving stream health and reducing sediment in Breckenridge’s municipal drinking water supply.
The aquatic organism passage culvert will allow better movement of aquatic organisms under the road and reduce debris build-up during high water. The Forest Service estimates that the passage will reduce the amount of sediment released into Indiana Creek every year by 0.7 tons.
The Forest Service noted in its release that the Indiana Creek Restoration Project is a cooperative project among the White River National Forest, town of Breckenridge, Summit County Wildfire Council, National Forest Foundation and the Friends of Dillon Ranger District.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User