Indiana-Pennsylvania Connect Road to close to motor traffic due to Indiana Creek Restoration Project

DILLON — The Indiana-Pennsylvania Connect Road, which is south of Breckenridge, will be closed to all motor traffic from Sept. 1-25. According to a release from the White River National Forest Service, the road is closed due to the Indiana Creek Restoration Project as an aquatic organism passage culvert at the Indiana Creek crossing. Vehicles can currently drive through the creek at a ford crossing but the new passage will prevent this, improving stream health and reducing sediment in Breckenridge’s municipal drinking water supply.

The aquatic organism passage culvert will allow better movement of aquatic organisms under the road and reduce debris build-up during high water. The Forest Service estimates that the passage will reduce the amount of sediment released into Indiana Creek every year by 0.7 tons.

The Forest Service noted in its release that the Indiana Creek Restoration Project is a cooperative project among the White River National Forest, town of Breckenridge, Summit County Wildfire Council, National Forest Foundation and the Friends of Dillon Ranger District.