Indie pop band AJR to close out Copper’s Union Peak Festival

AJR/Courtesy photo

Most of the schedule for Copper Mountain Resort’s Union Peak Festival was announced in April, but the closer artist wasn’t revealed — until now. Joining the lineup of X Ambassadors and Cold War Kids will be AJR, the resort reported.

The indie pop trio from New York is composed of multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met. They’re known for hits such as “Weak,” “Bang!” and “Burn the House Down.”

Along with music, the second annual festival includes interactive art installations, sports demonstrations and community gatherings.

AJR will close out Union Peak Sept. 11, as X Ambassadors perform on Sept. 9 and Cold War Kids on Sept. 10. All performances are free, but people can purchase VIP passes for access to parties, swag and more. Visit CopperColorado.com for additional information.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.