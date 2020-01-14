Individual health insurance open enrollment deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 15

Wednesday, Jan. 15, is the deadline for Summit County and Colorado residents to enroll for individual health insurance on the Connect for Health marketplace. After Wednesday, individuals will not be able to get health insurance for 2020 unless they experience a “qualified life events,” like losing Medicaid coverage, losing job-based insurance or certain family changes such as marriage, divorce or birth of a child.

The marketplace is for Coloradans who do not get health insurance from their employers or don’t qualify for Health First Colorado (the state Medicaid program) and need help paying for health insurance.

A Connect for Health Colorado press release touted that 153,000 Colorado residents have signed up for health insurance on the marketplace, with 68% qualifying for financial help to lower their monthly premiums.

But even those who do not qualify for financial assistance are likely to see reductions from premiums paid last year thanks to a new reinsurance program that went into effect this year.

The reinsurance bill means individual consumers in insurance region nine (which consists of Summit County and most of the Western Slope) will see a 29% drop in their insurance premiums from 2019 rates alongside an average 18.2% drop for individuals statewide.

Connect for Health provides free, in-person help from experts, including certified brokers and community-based assisters who can guide individuals to the right health insurance coverage for their medical needs and budget. Some enrollment centers also offer phone and virtual appointments. Find help nearby at connectforhealthco.com/we-can-help.