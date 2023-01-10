Indoor pickleball tournament to raise money for Summit’s Smart Bellies

The event banner for the Pickle in the Snowy Peaks pickleball tournament from Feb. 4-5 at the Breckenridge Recreation Center. The event will benefit Smart Bellies which works to provide meals to Summit students and familie

Smart Bellies/Courtesy photo

The Summit County Pickleball Association is hosting an indoor pickleball tournament, Pickle in the Snowy Peaks, from Feb. 4-5 at the Breckenridge Recreation Center.

The tournament promises to be fun and competitive, but will also benefit Summit County’s Smart Bellies .

Smart Bellies works to provide meals to Summit County students and families. The tournament is intended to help Smart Bellies to continue to fund its program.

Registration will cost $50 per person. Women will play on Saturday, Feb. 4, with the men competing on Sunday, Feb. 5. No partner is needed to participate in the event.

All players will play two rounds of four games each with various partners. The top men and women will receive a local gift card.

To register or become a sponsor of the event, visit SmartBellies.org.