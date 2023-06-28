Infestation of destructive “Mormon crickets” hits western Colorado
The waves of reddish-brown insects haven’t been as bad as in Nevada, but an “exceptional hatch” near Meeker and Craig is causing trouble for farms and gardens
Thousands of the destructive insects hatch all at once, then crawl across the landscape as a reddish-brown wave in search of something to eat.
Mormon crickets, which are actually not crickets but grasshopper-like katydids, are invading parts of western Colorado this summer in what looks like the largest hatch in years.
They’re crunching and popping under tires on Colorado 64, leaving reddish streaks on the pavement. They’re crawling on houses, where they poop on the siding and people have to spray them off with power washers. And they are devouring hay crops if they can reach them before they’re stopped by poisonous bait that pest control workers are lining across the ground around Meeker, Maybell, Dinosaur and Craig.
“They are stretched out on 64, for miles, just waves of them,” said Linda Masters, who directs the Colorado State University Extension office in Meeker. “I’ve never seen that. They are really thick this year.”
A group of Western Slope residents has planned a meeting in the hopes of persuading government agencies to aerial spray federal land in an effort to stop the bugs, as has been done in prior outbreak years.
Read more from Jennifer Brown at ColoradoSun.com.
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at ColoradoSun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.