Infestation of destructive “Mormon crickets” hits western Colorado

Mormon crickets cross State Highway 64 near Meeker in June 2023. The insects had an "exceptional hatch" this season in pockets of the Western Slope.

Cindy Day/Courtesy photo

Thousands of the destructive insects hatch all at once, then crawl across the landscape as a reddish-brown wave in search of something to eat.

Mormon crickets, which are actually not crickets but grasshopper-like katydids, are invading parts of western Colorado this summer in what looks like the largest hatch in years.

They’re crunching and popping under tires on Colorado 64, leaving reddish streaks on the pavement. They’re crawling on houses, where they poop on the siding and people have to spray them off with power washers. And they are devouring hay crops if they can reach them before they’re stopped by poisonous bait that pest control workers are lining across the ground around Meeker, Maybell, Dinosaur and Craig.

“They are stretched out on 64, for miles, just waves of them,” said Linda Masters, who directs the Colorado State University Extension office in Meeker. “I’ve never seen that. They are really thick this year.”

A group of Western Slope residents has planned a meeting in the hopes of persuading government agencies to aerial spray federal land in an effort to stop the bugs, as has been done in prior outbreak years.

