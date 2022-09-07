Injured hiker airlifted from Capitol Lake near Aspen on Monday

ASPEN — A 34-year-old man suffered a severe ankle injury and was airlifted from near Capitol Lake on Monday morning, according to a news release issued by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:57 a.m., emergency dispatch received a call from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center regarding satellite communication they received about an injured male located half a mile north of Capitol Lake at an elevation of 11,200 feet.

The hiker was too injured to continue the hike with his small climbing group, however was able to communicate with his emergency two-way satellite communication device, the news release said.

A team of 21 Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers mobilized a ground team from C.B. Cameron Rescue Center to aid in the search and rescue operation.

CareFlight of the Rockies landed near the injured hiker at 10:57 a.m. and were able to stabilize and move the injured man into the helicopter. The man was confirmed to have landed at Aspen Valley Hospital at 12:15 p.m., according to the news release.

All MRA volunteers were safely out of the field at 1:30 p.m.

“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like for anyone who is venturing into remote locations to be aware there is technology available for them to use in the event of an emergency and would encourage all backcountry users to include two-way communications devices in their gear,” the release stated.

This story is from AspenTimes.com .