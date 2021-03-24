Injury-riddled Summit boys soccer loses 5-1 at Glenwood Springs

Summit High School’s Owen Gallo controls the ball against a Steamboat Springs defender during the home opener of the boys varsity soccer season at Climax Molybdenum Field at Tiger Stadium on Thursday, March 18. The Tigers lost to the Sailors, 3-0.

The Summit High School varsity boys soccer team dropped to 0-3 on the season Tuesday in a 5-1 road loss at Glenwood Springs.

The Tigers were once again without several of their top players, namely midfield junior captain Andrew Martin and junior attacking midfielder Alex Casillas. Without those two key cogs of their midfield, head coach Tommy Gogolen was content with the Tigers’ play in the game’s first minutes, as action ebbed and flowed from the Demons side of the pitch to the Tigers side, each team trading chances on net. But then 15 minutes in, Summit let its guard down on its defensive end, leading to a Glenwood goal and an early 1-0 lead.

The Demons maintained momentum from there and earned a free kick opportunity just outside of the Tigers box. The Demons hammered it home and beat Tigers senior goalkeeper Jesus “Che Che” Alvarado Lopez in the upper-90 of the goal’s frame for the 2-0 lead.

Down multiple goals, the Tigers responded as Alan Casillas scored Summit’s first goal of the season with five minutes remaining in the first half to pull Summit within 2-1. Gogolen said Casillas’ goal, which the forward tucked into the bottom left-hand corner of the net, helped the Tigers maintain some momentum heading into halftime as they substituted in senior goalkeeper Wylam Mocatta for the final 40 minutes.

“Alan is playing with a lot of heart,” Gogolen said. “We kind of have him bounding around different spots and positions on the field. And he is vocal on the field, as well. He’s stepping up and being a leader.”

Casillas’ goal was assisted by Tigers senior Andre Ayala, who returned Tuesday from a leg injury that kept him out of Saturday’s loss to Battle Mountain. Ayala, who played limited minutes Tuesday, also missed all of his junior season in 2019 due to an ACL tear.

Glenwood put the game away in the second half with three more goals. Mocatta stopped five shots that came his way after Lopez made six saves in the first half.

Gogolen said he was content with the play of junior center backs Collin Doran and Lucas Sudduth.

“We kind of just came out a little flat,” Gogolen said about the second half. “They scored a quick one on us to start the second half, and it was all kind of downhill from there. Glenwood had a little momentum, and I think the guys let up a little bit. That’s disappointing. We will work on it. And being short on numbers, it shows in our fitness, as well. Alan is getting pretty fatigued, because we got him playing a lot of minutes. And Gannon (Heisler), too. He’s putting out a lot of energy, as well.”

Summit is next scheduled to play at 11 a.m. Saturday at home versus another winless team in Eagle Valley, a game Gogolen said he expects will be evenly matched, likely with Martin and Alex Casillas back in the fold.