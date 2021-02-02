Intensity fuels Summit Tigers boys basketball’s first win of the season

The Summit High School varsity boy’s basketball team — seen here standing for the playing of the national anthem before a playoff game versus Holy Family in February 2020 — picked up their first win of the season over Glenwood Springs Tuesday at at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Photo by Liz Copan / From Summit Daily archives

The Summit High School varsity boys basketball improved their record to 1-1 on the season with an energy-filled 59-44 win over Glenwood Springs Tuesday night.

The Tigers improved their ball handling, control of possession and paint touches Tuesday night as they raced out to an early lead they’d never relinquish.

Implored by head coach Jordan Buller to play with more intensity, passion and attention to detail, Summit looked much improved compared to their season-opening 46-38 loss to Fruita Monument. After their Saturday home game versus John. F Kennedy High School was canceled due to transportation problems for Kennedy, Summit played with a vengeance Tuesday night.

Check out the replay of the Summit Daily’s Facebook Live broadcast of the game below.