Intensity fuels Summit Tigers boys basketball’s first win of the season
Tigers down Glenwood Springs 59-44
The Summit High School varsity boys basketball improved their record to 1-1 on the season with an energy-filled 59-44 win over Glenwood Springs Tuesday night.
The Tigers improved their ball handling, control of possession and paint touches Tuesday night as they raced out to an early lead they’d never relinquish.
Implored by head coach Jordan Buller to play with more intensity, passion and attention to detail, Summit looked much improved compared to their season-opening 46-38 loss to Fruita Monument. After their Saturday home game versus John. F Kennedy High School was canceled due to transportation problems for Kennedy, Summit played with a vengeance Tuesday night.
Check out the replay of the Summit Daily’s Facebook Live broadcast of the game below.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.