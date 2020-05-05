Interactive map shows COVID-19 testing sites in Colorado
At Gov. Jared Polis’ press conference Monday, Polis announced the addition of an interactive map of COVID-19 testing sites to state websites. The map can be found at COVID19.Colorado.gov under the tab “find a community-based testing site.”
The map’s description explains that the map shows community testing sites that have “had their plans approved by and received testing supplies from the state of Colorado, and which are operational.” The description notes that the map is not comprehensive of all testing sites in Colorado and that individuals should consult their health care provider on where they can find testing closest to them.
In Summit County, Centura Health, Vail Health, Stadium Medical and the Summit Community Care Clinic are conducting testing.
