Interfaith Council hosts law enforcement appreciation meal

Photo from Summit Colorado Interfaith Council

The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council hosted a law enforcement appreciation meal last week, hoping to recognize the work done by the local agencies on a daily basis.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the council cooked up 150 brats and chicken sandwiches to distribute to nearly 120 officers and staff from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and police departments in Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Frisco, Dillon and Blue River.

The Interfaith Council lauded local law enforcement for supporting its safe parking program at The Church at Agape Outpost, which provides permitted working homeless individuals in the community a safe space to sleep during the week, thanks in part to police who patrol the area and help provide participants with some peace of mind.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to law enforcement for their service and for their support of the Summit Safe Parking Program at Agape Outpost,” Interfaith Council Vice President Bob Martinelli said in a news release.

The group also lauded law enforcement for their willingness to engage with the local Black Lives Matter movement and for taking concrete steps to address concerns about mental health in the area, like the implementation of the county’s SMART team.

“We really wanted to show our appreciation for the work our law enforcement has done during this pandemic and before,” Interfaith Council President Pat McShane said in the release. “We thought a meal was a good show of support.”