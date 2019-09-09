Interfaith Council to host The People’s Picnic ahead of final Summer Sundays film screening

FRISCO — The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council is set to host its final event of this year’s Summer Sundays film series this weekend. The interfaith council is expanding the event to two days to finish off the season.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, community members can gather at the Frisco Historic Park gazebo on Main Street to participate in the Dances of Universal Peace lead by Innana Hall of Harmony Spa in Breckenridge. At 11:30 a.m., the council is inviting everyone to bring their lunches for The People’s Picnic, an opportunity to meet and talk with others around the Summit County community.

On Sunday, the film series returns with “White Right: Meeting the Enemy,” an Emmy winning documentary from Peabody Award winner Deeyah Khan, who explores the topic of race in America through conversations with fascists, racists and proponents of “alt-right” ideologies. The screening is free and will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Breckenridge. There will be a discussion about the film following the screening.

For more information, contact Frances McWilliams at 970-547-0989 or at patrickfrances@msn.com.