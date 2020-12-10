Interfaith Council to host virtual holiday gathering Sunday
The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council is hosting a virtual gathering this weekend to help community members grieving the loss of their usual holiday traditions this year.
On Sunday, Dec. 13, the Interfaith Council is inviting anyone in need of some extra holiday joy to join others around the county for a service called Lighting the Candle of Hope. The event will include opportunities for participants to experiment with yoga, haiku poetry and meditation along with featured music and artwork from various religious and spiritual traditions.
The event will run from 7-8 p.m., and interested parties can register to participate at SummitCoInterfaith.org.
