Interfaith Council to screen documentary on health care

FRISCO — The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council will host another documentary in its summer film series this weekend, this time tackling the topic of health care in America.

The group is inviting residents around the county to join them at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Breckenridge for a film called “Escape Fire.” The film, a 2012 selection at Sundance Film Festival by Matthew Heineman and Susan Fromke, explores the forces maintaining the status quo in the health care industry and follows individuals fighting to transform the industry at the highest levels.

After the film, there will be a panel discussion with locals including Dr. Christine Ebert-Santos of the Ebert Family Clinic, Peak Health Alliance CEO Tamara Drangstveit and Summit County Public Health nurse Lauren Gilbert.

The next topic to be covered at the Summer Sundays Film Series will be a look at far-right extremism in the country Sept. 15. That evening will feature a film called “White Right: Meeting the Enemy.” For more information, contact Terese Keil at 970-453-4943 or at tkpropmgmt@aol.com.