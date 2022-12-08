International Ski and Snowboard Federation acquires Freeride World Tour

John Spencer skis a mountainside at Breckenridge Ski Resort during a freeride skiing competition.The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) announced it acquired the Freeride World Tour (FWT) on Thursday, Dec. 8.

David Cudd Photography/Courtesy photo

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation announced on Thursday morning that it has acquired the Freeride World Tour and will join forces for the 2022-23 season.

The tour is a worldwide circuit of freeride snowboarding and skiing that features the best athletes in the world competing on the most challenging Alpine faces spread out across iconic ski resorts.

The federation has plans of further uniting all the disciplines in skiing and snowboarding, giving each discipline the power to develop on the global stage.

The Freeride World Tour will continue to run the operations of the competitions while remaining committed to its core values. The federation on the other hand, will focus its energy on the marketing and governance of the tour while working to integrate the Freeride World Tour into the structure established by the federation.

To read the full press release visit, FIS-Ski.com.