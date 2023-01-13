International Snow Sculpture Championships plans to descend on Breckenridge soon

A couple views a snow sculpture during the 2022 International Snow Sculpture Championships.

Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo

Snow sculptors from all over the world will descend on Breckenridge from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1 to transform 12-foot-tall, 25-ton-blocks of packed powder into intricate works of art.

Twelve teams — hailing from Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Great Britain, Denmark, India and Switzerland, Vermont, Wisconsin and Breckenridge — will sculpt around the clock starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 and ending at 9 a.m. Jan. 27. They will be challenged with adding to the temporary outdoor sculpture garden in downtown Breckenridge without using power tools, colorants or internal support structures.

Finished sculptures can be enjoyed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 and will be illuminated each night. Spectators can vote for their favorites online at GoBreck.com/vote. Voting closes at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

First, second, third and people’s choice — along with teh Lothar Luboschik Artists’ Choice Award — will be presented at a free ceremony on Jan. 27 at the Riverwalk Center.

Timed entry will be required to view the sculptures on Saturday, Jan. 28 due to its popularity, and availability is limited. To sign up for a free timed-entry pass for 10 a.m., 12 p.m. or 2 p.m., visit GoBreck.com/ISSC.