Interstate 70 reopens after tunnel closed due to power outage

8:01 p.m. Interstate 70 has reopened after an earlier closure, according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation at 7:53 p.m. CDOT tweeted that motorists should expect delays through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels as officials deal with an outage at the tunnels.

#I70 eastbound/westbound: Road open between MM 213 and MM 215. I-70 is open both directions at Eisenhower Tunnel; however, traffic will be metered through the tunnels due to power loss, expect delays. https://t.co/dJFfdEA5Sm — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 15, 2021

Original story:

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Interstate 70 is closed between mile marker 213 and Exit 216 a both directions at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels due to a power outage.

The alternate suggested route is Loveland Pass.