Update: Interstate 70 eastbound reopens at Silverthorne

5 p.m. update: I-70 eastbound lanes at Silverthorne and Georgetown have reopened. Traffic is down to single lane at the crash scene east of Georgetown. Delays are expected. Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 6 on Loveland Pass have also reopened.

Original story is below:

Interstate 70 eastbound lanes are closed at Silverthorne and Georgetown, mile markers 205 and 228, according to CDOT. The closure is due to a crash east of Georgetown.

Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 6 on Loveland Pass are also closed due to the crash.

There is no estimated time for these roadways to reopen.