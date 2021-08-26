Update: Interstate 70 eastbound reopens at Silverthorne
5 p.m. update: I-70 eastbound lanes at Silverthorne and Georgetown have reopened. Traffic is down to single lane at the crash scene east of Georgetown. Delays are expected. Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 6 on Loveland Pass have also reopened.
Original story is below:
Interstate 70 eastbound lanes are closed at Silverthorne and Georgetown, mile markers 205 and 228, according to CDOT. The closure is due to a crash east of Georgetown.
Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 6 on Loveland Pass are also closed due to the crash.
There is no estimated time for these roadways to reopen.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed at Mile Point 205. Due to crash east of Georgetown. No estimated time to open. https://t.co/G8ZBp22AVz
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 26, 2021
