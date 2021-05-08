Interstate 70 reopens after report of explosive device

Both directions of Interstate 70 reopened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, after a more than three-hour closure about 3 miles west of the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a police investigation, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol.

Colin Remillard, a public information officer for Colorado State Patrol, said the incident involved the report of an explosive device in a vehicle.

The interstate was closed “out of an abundance of caution due to a report of an incendiary/explosive device in a vehicle,” State Patrol trooper Jacob Best said.

Best said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad “gave it the all clear” at about 5:30 p.m.

Remillard could not say whether an explosive device had been identified.

According to State Patrol spokespeople, someone called one of the passengers in the vehicle and then called authorities after the passenger indicated there was an explosive device in the car.

According to a Facebook post from the Colorado Department of Transportation, there was no threat to the Eisenhower Tunnel.