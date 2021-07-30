Interstate 70 eastbound lanes closed at Silverthorne for mud cleanup
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Silverthorne, mile marker 205, are closed for cleanup of mud and debris, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Loveland Pass is the suggested detour route. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Crime and Public Safety