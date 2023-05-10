UPDATE: I-70 westbound opens while eastbound remains closed due to vehicle fire

Emergency vehicles respond to semi tractor-trailer engulfed in flames on Interstate 70 in Vail.

James R Griffin/Courtesy photo

7:45 p.m.: Westbound Interstate 70 has reopened, but eastbound traffic on the interstate remains closed due to a vehicle fire.

7 p.m.: A vehicle fire has closed Interstate 70 over Vail Pass.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed as firefighters and crews work to resolve the situation. The westbound lane closure begins near exits 190 and 195, which are the exits for Copper Mountain and Vail Pass. Eastbound traffic is closed near the town of Vail at Exit 176.

No timeline has been shared for reopening.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.