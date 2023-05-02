Interstate 70 pothole repairs slated for next several weeks

Now that the winter is finally ending, the Colorado Department of Transportation is filling all of the gnarly potholes on Glenwood Canyon, Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 6.

Due to above-normal snowfall and below-average temperatures this past winter, potholes in the canyon and on I-70 got especially bad.

“Now with the warmer temperatures, we’re out in full force to make the repairs necessitated by this winter’s conditions in order to keep our highways safe and reliable for the traveling public,” CDOT said in a news release.

CDOT spent the winter working to temporarily fill and repair what they could throughout the canyon and along I-70, but more permanent repairs require consistently warm days, the release states.

More potholes develop or get worse during the springtime freeze and thaw cycle, and motorists should be prepared for that and upcoming lane closures for permanent repairs as the weather gets warmer.

For the next several weeks, drivers should be prepared for moving, single-lane closures, along with possible delays, while potholes are being repaired, the release states. CDOT asks that drivers slow down when approaching work zones for the safety of everyone involved.

Although pothole maintenance is typically done at night, CDOT will do repairs during the day, which aims to prevent further deterioration and damage to the roadway.

“Drivers who see or hit a pothole on a state highway should report it to a CDOT customer service representative so repairs can be scheduled,” the release states.

CDOT only maintains state roadways, which locally includes I-70, Colorado Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 6.