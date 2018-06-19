Interstate 70 traffic snarls that greeted mountain motorists on Monday could continue for months

Motorists heading westbound on I-70 were met with a nasty surprise on Monday as a lane closure near Copper Mountain stalled traffic for hours. The closure was part of a long-term repair and repaving plan launched by the Colorado Department of Transportation in May, a project that likely won't be completed until October. The project is meant to improve the smoothness of a 7.5-mile stretch of interstate that runs through Summit County from mile Marker 190 through mile marker 197.5, from Vail Pass through Officers Gulch. Upgraded concrete barriers and guardrails will be installed to improve motorist safety, while milling and repaving will help improve conditions marred by tire chains, deicing salts and winter driving conditions.

The $6.7 million project is being funded through CDOT's FASTER (Funding Advancements for Surface Transportation and Economic Recovery) program, and was contracted to APC Southern Construction out of Golden.

Widespread traffic impacts stemming from the repairs will be noticeable this summer and fall. Speed limits will be reduced to 50 miles-per-hour throughout the work zone, and single lane closures of up to two miles at a time for paving operations are expected. No work will take place on weekends.

There will also be a 10-foot wide load restriction, and drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during daytime working hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.