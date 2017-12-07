Is it time for skiers to panic about the (lack of) Colorado powder yet?

Disregard for a moment the depressing snow reports you've been seeing — perhaps we should call them lack-of-snow reports — and consider the fun longtime Breckenridge local C.J. Mueller found on Peak 9 this morning.

"They opened up the Beaver Run chair today," Mueller said from The Overlook high on the mountain at 11,274 feet. "They have one run down with man-made snow, and actually it's some of the best man-made snow I've ever skied. The snow is really good."

Yes, many resorts are scuffling along with a small fraction of their lifts in operation (Breckenridge is reporting eight of 34 lifts operating according to Vail Resorts). Yes, Vail has received only 27 inches of snow while Wyoming's Jackson Hole has received 147. But Mueller has lived in Breckenridge since 1969, and the former speed-skiing world record holder (137 mph) says there's no reason to panic.

"This is my 48th year up here," Mueller said. "I think it's about a 50-50 deal this time of year that you're going to have plenty of natural snow. I don't think this is unusual at all … There was only about a 25 percent chance, based on the years that I've observed, that there is going to be a whole lot of snow in early December."

