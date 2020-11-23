Is your restaurant open for takeout? Join our list

The Summit Daily News is compiling a list of local restaurants that are open for takeout during the indoor dining closure.

To be included in the list, send the following information to news@summitdaily.com:

Restaurant name, address and phone number

Hours

Menu link

Instructions to order

Are you offering outdoor, in-person dining?

The list will be updated each day at SummitDaily.com and published once per week in the Summit Daily News.