Is your Summit County bar or restaurant celebrating St. Patrick’s Day? Tell the Summit Daily News.
Summit County bars or restaurants that are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day can tell the Summit Daily News for a chance to be featured in a roundup of plans for the holiday.
The article will list places where readers can get a pint and celebrate with live music, food specials and other celebrations. The guide is already live on SummitDaily.com, but it will be updated online before being printed in the Wednesday, March 15, issue.
Those interested in being included can email digital engagement editor Jenna deJong at jdejong@summitdaily.com before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, to be featured.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.